RUFFIN, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are looking for a missing Ruffin man.

Joshua Wayne Perdue, 39, was last seen on Wednesday around 8 p.m. He was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

His vehicle and personal property are still at his residence.

Deputies are searching for Perdue using K-9 units, a helicopter and a drone.