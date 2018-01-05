GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Tuesday night voters in Guilford County elected the county's first woman district attorney.

Last week, when WFMY News 2 talked with Avery Michelle Crump she said this about the historic change if she were to win: "It's a great honor, I would love to have that honor as being the first female district attorney in Guilford County."

After the votes were counted---her wish came true. She is Guilford County's District Attorney. She is the first woman to hold the office in the history of the county.

Crump has been in the justice system for over 20 years, and most recently was a district court judge in Guilford County for more than 9 years.

"The district attorney has the position of deciding what cases are prosecuted, what cases are not prosecuted, and what diversionary programs are offered. I think that is very important,"said Crump.

If you want to know more about Crump, here's a link to her website: Avery Michelle Crump

