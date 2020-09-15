Here's what you should know about COVID-19 pandemic scams

Lechelle Yates, from the BBB, has some things you need to keep in mind.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work has slowed in many fields, but scammers haven’t stopped working at all.

That’s why we had Lechelle Yates from the Better Business Bureau answer a few questions about some of the latest COVID-19 scams.

One of those is the delivery carrier scam. If you get a random text saying you need to update delivery preferences or it has a tracking link, be very careful. Clicking that link will either present a form to enter personal information or a site that will download malware.

To avoid this, keep an eye out for any texts about deliveries. Don’t click on any links sent to you via text. Instead, go to the delivery carrier’s website if you want to track the delivery.

Be wary of unsolicited communications. Those delivery companies will never contact you without prompting. They’ll usually leave a note on your door if you miss a delivery.

Another way scammers are capitalizing on the pandemic is with going out of business sales. They create phony sites that claim they’re going out of business and then they either never go out of business or steal your card information.