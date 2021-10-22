Avoid dry, red itchy eyes this fall: 2WTK

Dr. Rachael Wruble stops by to explain eye infections, allergies, and what you can do to keep y our eyes healthy long-term.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Screen time has increased during the pandemic with people using screens, like computers, phone or tablets, more than ever before.

It means taking care of your eyes is a big deal.

Dr. Rachel Wruble is the president of the North Carolina Optometric Society.

She joined WFMY to break down common eye problems and how to keep your eyes healthy.

Colored contacts

They are safe as long as they are properly fitted. You should see an eye doctor for a proper fitting.

Decorative contacts can hurt your vision and even cause blindness

Non-prescription colored lenses are not one-size-fits-all.

Makeup and dry eyes

Eyeliner and other makeup can clog the openings of Meibomian glands.

This is especially true if you don't thoroughly clean your eyelids and remove all traces of eye makeup before sleep.

Itchy eyes: pink eye or allergies?

Eye infections come from any causes: virus, bacteria, parasite or fungus. The symptoms vary with the cause.

Allergies tends to have more itchiness.

Infections may have more discharge.

Eye allergies aren’t contagious but they can be miserable to deal with. If it’s an infections can run the risk of damaging your eye and/or spreading it to others.

See an eye doctor to diagnose and treat the problem

Avoiding Macular Degeneration

Maintain a healthy weight.

Eat a nutritious diet that includes green leafy vegetables, yellow and orange fruit, fish and whole grains.

Don't smoke.

Maintain normal blood pressure and control other medical conditions.

Exercise regularly.

Wear sunglasses and hats when you are outdoors.

Get regular eye exams, and consult your doctor if you notice vision changes.

How to contact Dr. Rachael Wruble

Belmont Eye, Co-owner

2 Kenwood Street, Belmont, NC 28012

P: 704-825-5322

F: 704-825-5318

Northlake Eye, Co-owner

6801 Northlake Mall Dr. Ste 253, Charlotte, NC 28216

P: 704-509-4490