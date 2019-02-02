RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt says his deputies have set a record number of drug arrests since he took office in December.

We checked the numbers and it's true. His deputies have made more arrests. But drugs have also become a bigger problem.

That's one of the reasons why Sheriff Seabolt is taking such a tough stance on drugs, but there's another reason he wants them off the streets.

"When I was growing up my mother was an addict, my brother was an addict, I’m sure my sister used.”

It’s a reality for a lot of families - drug addiction tearing them apart, generations fading out of the picture.

When he was younger, he was raised by his grandmother.

“I never did see my mother that much," he says. "She would show up at the end of the month, not to see me or my other siblings but to get money from my grandmother to support her habit.”

When he got a little older, his cousin and his family took him under their wing and kept him on the straight and narrow.

He also played sports. He was a football tailback, but baseball was always his favorite.

“I think it kept my mind busy," he explains. "It gave me the self-confidence that - I was wearing the same uniform as everybody else on the field. We were all equal and you were judged by your ability. Not by who your parents were.”

He went on to play football at Guilford College, but junior year, didn’t have the money to stay in school. So instead, he went to bat for his community.

“I went ahead and decided to apply for the Highway Patrol.”

He spent 30 years as a decorated Trooper, raised a family, retired and realized he wanted to do more. That’s when campaigned for and won the Sheriff’s seat in Randolph County. But even at the top, he knows the importance of reaching people at their lowest lows.

“We do our job. but is it enough? We arrest them, take them to jail. they go to court. normally my job ends there. I’m not solving anybody’s problems that way.”

So he talks to them - in the jail.

“I spend quite a bit of time down there talking to young people. Letting them know that someone does care for them. Letting them know that they’re just as good as the other kid.”

He starts talking about a 16 year-old-girl he recently met behind bars. She had a slew of charges. It's something he sees all too often: kids with records. That’s why he wants to start a mentorship program, connecting kids in trouble with business and faith leaders.

“You sit there and listen to her talk. She’s very optimistic. She’s got a great attitude. but. she needs some guidance, she needs some support.”

He wants everyone to have strategic people to put them on the right path. The way his cousin and his grandmother were there for him.

“I’m sure she’s looking down and she’s very pleased. and i’m sure she’s been praying for me the whole time.”

To learn more on how Sheriff Seabolt is combating drugs, check out our previous story.