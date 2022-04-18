Axiom Space takes off in Winston-Salem

The company is partnering with RegenMed Development Organization and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Axiom Space, credited with launching the first private citizens into orbit, is establishing a presence in the Triad.

The company announced Monday a partnership with RegenMed Development Organization and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

Together the entities are developing research and manufacturing for regenerative medicine in space.

WFIRM Director, Dr. Anthony Atala said, “It is that interaction between industry in the testbed and these companies in the RegenMed Hub, that will lead us to the next generation of products as they develop the new technologies for the future of manufacturing. So everybody wins and here in Winston-Salem, we win because we have all these elements in one place.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has referred to regenerative medicine as the "next evolution of medical treatments" and said it has the potential to revolutionize healthcare.