Packaging company coming to Archdale, creating jobs

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Jobs are coming to Randolph County in 2024.

Packaging manufacturer, Axium Packaging, will break ground in Archdale to create a brand new manufacturing facility and create 118 jobs, investing $32 million.

Axium is a packaging manufacturer for personal care products, household chemical products, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and food products. The company has 3,000 employees across 18 locations.

The location in Randolph County will mark the company's 19th plant, spanning 150,000 square feet.

"Axium’s choice to come to Randolph County and join North Carolina’s manufacturing community underscores our reputation as the best state to do business,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We offer many advantages from collaborative workforce training to a well-maintained infrastructure that will help manufacturers thrive.”

Axium claims that the average salary is $47,938, but will vary by position.

One North Carolina Fund (OneNC) is giving Axiuim a grant of $365,000 to help with the location.

OneNC is described as "a discretionary cash-grant program that allows the Governor to respond quickly to competitive job-creation projects," according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce website.

OneNC awards these grants based on the number of jobs created, the economic impact of the project and more.

“I appreciate the collaboration between state and local partners to bring this project to North Carolina,” said Paul Judge, President of Axium Packaging. “We’re grateful for their support throughout the expedited site selection process which helped us identify the right location for Axium’s expansion. We are excited to begin operating in 2024 and look forward to contributing to this community.”

