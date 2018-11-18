DURHAM, NC (WFMY) -- The football players weren't the only ones hitting the field at the North Carolina A&T Vs. North Carolina Central Football game on Saturday.

Some babies got in on all the action as well!

Babies? Yes, you heard right Babies!

PHOTOS | Babies Hit The Gridiron, Secure Future Education! (Courtesy: David Chapman) (Courtesy: David Chapman) (Courtesy: David Chapman) (Courtesy: David Chapman) (Courtesy: David Chapman)

As a part of the NC 529 plan, (North Carolina's college savings program) the adorable toddlers took part in a 'Diapers to Dorms Dash.'

Dakota Dawkins, the winner of the dash received $529 into a 529 account for his future education.

Dakota's mom is a proud graduate of North Carolina A&T.

He aunt, who also came out to support currently attends NC Central.

The other two baby competitors Ethan from Fayetteville and Lauren from Durham put up a great effort.

They didn't go home empty handed either!

Both Ethan and Lauren received $25 deposited into a 529 account as well!

