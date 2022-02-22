Baby born on 02/22/2022 at 2:22 a.m. gets $2,529 check!

Baby Judah Grace is a miracle in every way and she's going to go far in life thanks to another little miracle.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Baby Judah Grace has been stealing hearts ever since she was born on a very special day and time.

Her parents, Aberli and Hank Spear are more than overjoyed for their precious miracle.

They were even more surprised to learn they were about to get a big check. NC 529 presented baby Judah Grace and her family with a check for $2,529. The check will go into an NC 529 education savings account to one day allow her to go to college.

The little girl is truly a miracle in every way.

"Her name means 'praise'," Aberli said. "Judah, that's why we picked that name because I was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma back in 2014 and we were told that we probably couldn't have kids."

The couple said Aberli was diagnosed with cancer just three months after they met. The possibility of not having children was a fate husband Hank said he accepted.

"Eventually, every man says they don't want kids, but they do, they do," Hank said.

Weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces, the couple said their bundle of joy and the numbers 2-22 will always serve as a reminder to never lose hope, even when the odds are stacked against you.

"God's perfect timing; He never makes mistakes," Aberli said.