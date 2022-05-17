Baby formula shortage impacts in Greensboro

For families who are struggling to find formula, local health experts said going with a different brand is a good option.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many families are still struggling to find baby formula as the nationwide shortage continues.

One Greensboro mother shared that she has had to search the shelves to feed her baby.

"It's definitely frightening," mother Sarah Simpson said.

Store to store, Sarah Simpson said she went on quite the search to find baby formula for her 6-month-old daughter.

"Yesterday morning I actually spent about an hour and a half going around town trying to find formula," Simpson said. "I went to Walgreens, to CVS, to Food Lion and Aldi, and Walmart before I could find anything."

She said it's a situation she never expected.

For families who are struggling to find formula, local health experts said going with a different brand is a good option.

Pediatricians warn not to water down the formula and said do not try to make your own.

"We do not recommend making homemade formula for babies under a year of age," Dr. Catherine Ohmstede with Novant Health said. "One thing is that it is very difficult to balance the nutrients and electrolytes in the formula."