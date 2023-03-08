Man charged after infant found with fentanyl in their system in Rockingham Co., sheriff says

Rockingham County deputies said man is facing a felony child abuse charge after fentanyl was found in a baby's system.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A baby is recovering after fentanyl was found in its system, according to Rockingham County deputies.

On Feb. 22, deputies were called to a hospital in Eden about an infant who was brought in for emergency care. After testing, healthcare workers found the drug in the baby's system.

Officials said the infant is expected to recover.

Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Reidsville man in connection to this crime.

Rockingham County deputies said Caleb Jordan Richards was charged with the felony of intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Richards was arrested and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $500,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to go to court on April 3rd.

For the protection of the child, their identity will not be released by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.