ASHEBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video is of Obi who was born in March of 2019

We got baby fever at the North Carolina Zoo! That’s after a healthy baby girl chimp was born Tuesday at the North Carolina Zoo.

The baby girl was born to Amy. The Zoo said both mom and baby are doing well. The baby chimp has already started nursing. The chimps have been busy adding to their troops. The Zoo welcomed baby boy chimp “Obi” in March. Amy knows all about that “mom life!” The 35-year-old chimp is the mother of Gus who was born in 2014.

The Zookeepers said the troop has become very curious about the new infant, including big brother Gus. They also said the male chimpanzees in the troop are known for their gentleness and being playful with younger chimps.

The Zoo’s chimpanzee troop is one of the largest in the AZA-accredited zoos in the United States.

The Zoo’s troop has 16 chimpanzees including ten females and six males. Recently they mourned the deaths of two of its older chimps including Ruthies and Maggie.

