GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of cuteness on the court!

It was babies, not the basketball players who stole the show on Sunday during halftime. The UNCG Spartans took on the NC State Wolfpack.

The Diapers to Dorms Dash had the whole crowd saying 'awwww.'

Twenty registered contestants (babies) crawled to win $529 for college or K–12 tuition.

This adorable halftime show is sponsored by NC 529.

Families from across North Carolina had been sprinting to the NC 529 website to sign up their crawling babies for a chance to win a $529 contribution to their NC 529 Account.

Everyone was invited to participate, not just alumni and their babies. No baby went home empty-handed. All contestants received a $25 contribution to their NC 529 Account.

12-month-old Bodhi of Summerfield was the big winner of the night. His twin brother also competed.