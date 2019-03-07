FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina mother has been charged after her baby was rescued from a hot car at a Walmart store.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said they recused the baby by breaking the window.

Glenn Kirby, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, said the mother was inside the Walmart store on South Irby Street. The 16-month-old, baby girl was locked in the car for at least 10 minutes. Kirby said it was 100 degrees Fahrenheit outside and the car was locked with the windows up. The air conditioner was not on at the time.

RELATED: 'It Can Happen To Anyone': Mom Of Daughter Who Died In A Hot Car Talks About The Dangers

Baby rescued from hot car at Walmart store

Florence County Sheriff's Office

Jennifer Renee Wise, 38, was charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child. The baby was treated at a hospital and is expected to be okay.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Police Offer Parents Rearview Mirror Reminders To Help Prevent Hot Car Deaths

RELATED: Hot Car Awareness: It's Time To 'Look Before You Lock'

RELATED: Police Offer Parents Rearview Mirror Reminders To Help Prevent Hot Car Deaths

RELATED: 'I will blame myself until the day I die' | 2 little boys have died in hot, locked cars. Now this grandma wants something done

RELATED: 1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in Texas

RELATED: It's been 5 years since Cooper Harris was left in a hot car.