Back-to-School vaccination clinics for rising 7th and 12th graders in the Triad

The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services (GCDHHS), Division of Public Health has scheduled special Back-to-School Saturday vaccination clinics for rising 7th and 12th graders this month.
The locations are as follows:
Saturday, August 29, 2020 9:00AM -1:00PM
-Morehead Recreation Center 101 Price Street High Point, NC 27260
-Craft Recreation Center 3911 Yanceyville Street Greensboro, NC 27405
According to the release from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, an appointment is required and can be made by calling 336-641-3245. The number will accommodate both English and Spanish speakers.
In addition, parents are asked to bring their child’s insurance card (including Medicaid) and their child’s vaccination record to the appointment. Fees may apply and parents are urged to call 336-641-3245 for fee and insurance questions prior to their child’s appointment.