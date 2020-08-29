Back-to-School vaccination clinics for rising 7th and 12th graders in the Triad

Clinics will be held at Morehead Recreation Center in High Point and the Craft Recreation Center in Greensboro Saturday from 9:00 a.m - 1:00 p.m.

The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services (GCDHHS), Division of Public Health has scheduled special Back-to-School Saturday vaccination clinics for rising 7th and 12th graders this month.

The locations are as follows:

Saturday, August 29, 2020 9:00AM -1:00PM

-Morehead Recreation Center 101 Price Street High Point, NC 27260

-Craft Recreation Center 3911 Yanceyville Street Greensboro, NC 27405

According to the release from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, an appointment is required and can be made by calling 336-641-3245. The number will accommodate both English and Spanish speakers.