Passenger tries to run away during traffic stop, later drives away in different car in Burlington

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man tried to run away and later tried to drive away in a different car Monday, according to Alamance County Sheriff's Office

Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Greenwood Drive near Justin Drive, north of Burlington. 

During the stop, a backseat passenger got out of the car and ran into the woods. The man continued running after being told to stop. 

The man was identified as 39-year-old Michael Eugene Barbee by witnesses. 

Barbee was known by deputies to have an outstanding order for arrest (OFA) for felony larceny. The arrest order had a preset bond of $100,000. 

Witnesses stated that Barbee was at a home on Greenwood Drive. 

As deputies approached the home, Barbee tried to leave in another car. A traffic stop took place a short distance away where Barbee was taken into custody. 

During a search incident to arrest Barbee, methamphetamine was located in his pocket. A K9 sniff was conducted on his back with a positive alert. 

Barbee was charged, arrested, and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center under a $1000,000 bond for OFA and $20,000 for additional charges.  

