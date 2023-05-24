Passenger tries to run away during traffic stop, later drives away in different car in Burlington

Alamance County deputies said the man also had drugs in his back pocket.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man tried to run away and later tried to drive away in a different car Monday, according to Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Greenwood Drive near Justin Drive, north of Burlington.

During the stop, a backseat passenger got out of the car and ran into the woods. The man continued running after being told to stop.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Michael Eugene Barbee by witnesses.

Barbee was known by deputies to have an outstanding order for arrest (OFA) for felony larceny. The arrest order had a preset bond of $100,000.

Witnesses stated that Barbee was at a home on Greenwood Drive.

As deputies approached the home, Barbee tried to leave in another car. A traffic stop took place a short distance away where Barbee was taken into custody.

During a search incident to arrest Barbee, methamphetamine was located in his pocket. A K9 sniff was conducted on his back with a positive alert.

Barbee was charged, arrested, and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center under a $1000,000 bond for OFA and $20,000 for additional charges.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.