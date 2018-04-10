What's being called a contagious bacterial infection at Oak Grove High School has postponed the school's scheduled football games for Thursday and Friday night against Salisbury High.

A message on Twitter from Salisbury High principal Luke Brown announced the postponement Wednesday afternoon, saying numerous Oak Grove players were affected.

"Due to confirmed cases of a contagious bacterial infection within the Oak Grove High School football team, our JV and Varsity football teams will not play this Thursday and Friday nights. Oak Grove and Salisbury High administrative staffs consulted today with the Center for Disease Control, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association and Novant Health. Experts concluded that lack of exposure to this bacterial infection could not be guaranteed."

The JV and varsity games were postponed to the week of Nov. 9.

Oak Grove opened in 2017 and is in its first year fielding a varsity football team. Homecoming festivities were set to happen during Friday's game for Salisbury.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY