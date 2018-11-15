GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - Bad weather was problematic for parts of central North Carolina Thursday morning, causing thousands of power outages and some travel issues on the roads.
Around 8:15, Duke Energy was reporting over 7,500 outages in Forsyth County and just over 1,000 in Guilford County. Those totals have since decreased, but rain and wind were widespread throughout central and western North Carolina.
A Winter Storm Warning was out for some counties in the mountains and foothills.
In Davidson County, a tractor-trailer was in the middle of I-85 Thursday morning in a crash that caused delays in Lexington. North Carolina Highway Patrol says one lane of I-85 in both directions near mile marker 89. The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into the trees in the median. The driver was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Their condition is not known.
WFMY News 2's Eric Chilton caught this scene on I-85 near the split where traffic was at a standstill because of a one-car accident.
WFMY News 2 Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley says heavy rain will continue into the early afternoon.
