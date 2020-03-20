GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ask Ed Boniberger what he noticed about the quarantine situation and he will say the empty bread shelves at the grocery store. So he set out to change that.

"I had the flour, the bread pans and the time and I said let's bake fresh bread."

He and his staff bake fresh loaves every morning and sell it as take-out from his bagel shop. They will also deliver to certain areas as well.

He says it's just his way of helping the area by doing what he loves the most.

If you are interested you can visit them at 1577 New Garden Rd in Greensboro or call them at (336) 763-0380.

