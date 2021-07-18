Estimated damages are $1,950,000 after Ballantyne home struck by lightning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Ballantyne home was struck by lightning Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on Block Rudolph Dadey Drive. Over 60 firefighters were able to control the house fire in 80 minutes, according to the fire department.
The three-story house was directly struck by lightning, according to the fire department; the two-alarm fire was a result of the lightning strike.
The Charlotte Fire Department estimated damages at $1,950,000.
