Estimated damages are $1,950,000 after Ballantyne home struck by lightning

The Charlotte Fire Department estimated damages at $1,950,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Ballantyne home was struck by lightning Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday on Block Rudolph Dadey Drive. Over 60 firefighters were able to control the house fire in 80 minutes, according to the fire department.

The three-story house was directly struck by lightning, according to the fire department; the two-alarm fire was a result of the lightning strike.

Update: 2 Alarm Structure Fire; 14000 Block of Rudolph Dadey Dr; fire investigators determined the fire was the result of a direct lightning strike; damage estimates are $1,950,000 pic.twitter.com/cdL0pp2XeV — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 18, 2021