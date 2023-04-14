Baltimore man charged in deadly Archdale crash

Police said a 39-year-old man turned himself in after a crash that killed a Winston-Salem man.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A Baltimore man is facing charges after killing a man in a crash in Archdale, police say.

Archdale police said Rigoberto Martin, 39, of Baltimore, turned himself in Thursday around 4:30 p.m. to Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center after police issued a warrant for his arrest April 5.

Martin was taken before Forsyth County Magistrate Snow and then Martin was released on a written promise to appear in court.

Officers said Martin's 2019 Chevrolet truck ran off the road crossing the fog line and crashed into a 2009 Mazda parked on the shoulder of I-85 in Archdale on April 2 around 1:20 a.m.

Alfonso Candela, 45, of Winston-Salem was in the Mazda at the time of the crash.

Candela died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Martin is charged with reckless driving to endanger and felony death by motor vehicle.

He is set to appear in court Friday.

