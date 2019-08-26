GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new school year in the Triad has officially begun! Students went back to school on Monday, ready to have a successful year. One day down and now 179 to go!

Guilford County Schools (GCS) says every teacher position was filled, so no school was down any teachers when the first day of school began. Superintendent Sharon Contreras greeted students at Allen Jay Elementary, Ferndale Middle, High Point Central, The Academy of Computer and Information Science at Northeast High, Northeast Middle, and Stokesdale Elementary.

In Guilford County, about 70,000 students and 10,000 employees went back to school.

In Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, more than 54,000 kids went back to school, along with 465 newly hired teachers across the school system. Three new schools also opened - Paisley IB Magnet and Lowrance Middle share a new campus, and Konnoak Elementary is also new.

All over the Triad, students received warm welcomes from marching bands, college athletes, police officers, and more. Parents shared back-to-school photos of their kids with WFMY News 2 to feature during our newscasts.

WFMY News 2 wishes all students a successful, safe, and fun school year!

#BTSon2 | First Day of School Photos in the Triad Awww, how cute are Eric Chilton's kids? It's off to school! Happy first day of school! First day of school! Derek's kids are going back to school! It's Derek's first day as a teacher and his kids are going back to school, too! Zander's first day of 3rd grade Kim Ballard's kids are ready for the new school year! Alicia Archibald shares this photo of her daughter Emily before her first day of senior year. Ready to go back to school! Christy Johnson's little one is ready to go back to school!

