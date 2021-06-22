Bank of America Stadium teases concert announcement with giant 'E' on big screen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Who could be coming to the Queen City to take the stage in Uptown?
Bank of America Stadium teased a big concert announcement in a tweet on Tuesday. Displayed on the big screen is a giant letter 'E', with a star in the middle. The letter appears to be the same 'E' used by British singer-songwriter Elton John, which can be seen on his website.
An announcement is slated for Wednesday, according to the tweet. The stadium pushed concert aficionados to sign up online for concert updates as well.