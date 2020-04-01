GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in surveillance photos.

He was involved in a PNC Bank robbery that happened Saturday on Green Valley Road shortly before noon.

Witnesses told police that the suspect walked into the bank and approached a teller demanding cash.

He stole an undisclosed amount of money and took off on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

