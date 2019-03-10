LEXINGTON, N.C. — Hog-tober is here! That means all things barbecue! This year get ready for the 36th annual Barbecue Festival in Uptown Lexington. It’s just around the corner with events leading up to the main festivities on October 26, 2019.

Keep reading for a complete guide on all things Barbecue Festival including, main attractions, concerts, parking, shuttles, and a whole lot more! Information provided by the Barbecue Festival.

WHEN IS THE FESTIVAL?

Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Lexington, NC

Free Admission: Exhibits open at 8:30 am

Opening Ceremony at the Grandstand Stage on the Square at 9:00 am

Barbecue Tents open at 10:00 am

Festival closes at 6:00 pm

Festival Finale Concert and Fireworks- 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm located on East 3rd Avenue at the Breeden Amphitheater



WHERE CAN I GET BBQ?

The World Famous Lexington Style Barbecue will be served in 3 locations at the festival. The barbecue tents are located at West Center Street, North Main Street, and South Main and 3rd Avenue.

Early morning at the Lexington Barbecue Festival, but it's going to get packed! Share your pics using #BBQFest33.

CONCERTS

QUE UP! BREW UP!

The 4th Annual Que Up! Brew Up! features food, beverages, live music, & fun!



When: October 24 from 5:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Where: 119 East 3rd Avenue in Lexington, NC

Free Admission

Entertainment:

Chairmen of the Board

Noah Stinky

Thunderstruck-AC/DC Tribute

PRE-PIG SHINDIG-FRIDAY!

Music, wine, food and fun!

When: October 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Where: Childress Vineyards

Entertainment:

The Lilly Brothers and Departure Journey Tribute Band!

Tickets: Purchase tickets, here!

Plan to stop by the Barbecue Festival Wine Garden! Admission includes a commemorative glass, upscale restrooms, and of course delicious wine samples! Then sit back and relax by enjoying the live music from Stage 4.

It’s one of the most popular attractions at the BBQ Festival! That’s the Pig Sand Sculpture. This year marks the 20th year for the sculpture which is way cool to see up close in person. The 50-ton sculpture will begin taking shape eight days prior to the festival and will be completed on the day of the festival.

Where: 220 South Main Street, Lexington

CAR SHOW EXTRAVAGANZA

You can check out all the classic cars up close! That could include a 1914 Buick with right hand drive, Ford T models and A models, as well as Chevrolets from the 1950's and Mustangs from the 1960's.

When: October 26 from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Where: 301 North Main Street, Lexington

HOGWAY SPEEDWAY

What's cuter than a bunch of racing pigs? The Hogway Speedway is one of the most popular attractions at the BBQ Festival.

When: October 26 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. (check various times at Hogway Speedway for race schedule).

DOG TEAM SHOWS

Each performance has Frisbee, Agility, Tricks and crowd participation and are packed with high energy!

When: October 26



Show Times: 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., & 3:00 p.m. (Show times are subject to change)

LUMBERJACK SPORTS SHOW

One of the most popular attractions at the festival! With six different events to hold your interest, the contestants will be divided into heats and then finals as these great athletes chop and saw their way through the timber that would make Paul Bunyan think twice. The South Atlantic Woodman's Association will be bringing some of the world's best competitors to the "Barbecue Festival Chop Shop".

When: October 26

Show Times: Plan to catch the one-hour shows @ 12:00 & 2:00. Then the finals @ 4:00pm!

Catch one of the four thirty-minute bike shows. Includes exciting stunt performances. Plus spectators can get autographs.

When: October 26 from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Where: 209 North Main Street in Lexington

FESTIVAL PARKING

Parking for the Barbecue Festival is located throughout Uptown Lexington in private parking lots. Parking lots are operated by community groups with most charging a daily fee to park. Vehicles parked illegally WILL be towed.

A parking lot reserved for vehicles with handicapped permits is located on State Street, between 2nd and 3rd Street. State Street runs parallel with Main Street. Special Note: Restrooms for visitors with disabilities will be located in the handicap parking lot and other designated restrooms throughout the festival.

FESTIVAL MAP

Make sure you know where to go even before you get to the BBQ Festival. Check out the map to help you get around.

WHAT'S NOT ALLOWED AT THE FESTIVAL?

NO animals/pets, NO coolers, NO bicycles/skateboards/scooters/or roller blades, NO radios or amplification, NO distribution of literature or solicitation, ALL bags and persons subject to search.

WHERE ARE RESTROOMS?

The portable restrooms are located at West 2nd Street beside the Police Department, Stage 3 area on West 3rd Street, the square behind the Historic Court House, West 3rd Avenue behind the Pig Themed Sand Sculpture, and East 3rd Avenue near Stage 4.

Restrooms for visitors with disabilities will be located in the handicap parking lot and other designated restrooms throughout the festival.

SHUTTLE SERVICES

The shuttle will run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the cost is $2 for adults and free for children 12 and under at the Lexington Walmart Supercenter (160 Lowes Blvd Lexington NC, Exit 91 off I-85). The other shuttle is from Childress Vineyards (1000 Childress Vineyards Road) and the cost is $3 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Park at Childress Vineyards and be shuttled to the festival on a turn of the century trolley! Handicap accessible transportation is available at all locations. Both shuttles will be dropped off at 5th Avenue and South Main Street.

GET TO THE BBQ FESTIVAL BY TRAIN

Don't miss your chance to ride the train to the Barbecue Festival on October 26 from Charlotte, Raleigh & points in between

Choo Choo BBQ, Choo Choo BBQ. ALL ABOARD the BBQ Express! TIX ON SALE NOW Visit www.ncbytrain.org or www.amtrak.com Use City Code: LEX

1-800-USA-RAIL

The Piedmont, originating from Raleigh, and the Carolinian, originating from Charlotte, will be making their once-a-year stops in Lexington for the Barbecue Festival. Plan to spend the day in Lexington!

Because this is a temporary/one-day stop, ADA accessibility is not available.

