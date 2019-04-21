GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Deputies has a little help from a BAT Mobile this week. The Blood Alcohol Testing unit is a mobile center that helps take blood alcohol readings on the spot.

More than 30 officers, along with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and the BAT Mobile were out stationed looking to stop drunk drivers on April 18 and 19.

In total deputies were about to hand out the following charges:

DWI Charges: 2

Under 21 DWI: 1

Seat Belt: 1

No Operator’s License: 9

Allowing Unlicensed Driver to Drive: 1

Driving License Revoked: 12

Registration Violation: 10

Other Traffic Charges: 20

Fugitives arrested: 3

Drug citations: 4

Total citations: 56

