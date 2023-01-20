Battleground Ave. reopened after downed power line closed lanes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
Lanes of Battleground Avenue are closed due to a downed power line in Greensboro.
All northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at the Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive split are closed.
The southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive at Fernwood Drive, and West Cornwallis Drive between Fairfield Avenue and Battleground Avenue are also closed.
Duke Energy is in route to the scene.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
