Battleground Park halts trail access for dogs because owners aren't picking up poop

National Park Service officials said dog owners need to do better or the change could be permanent.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The dogs are good, but their humans are in some trouble.

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park is temporarily closing access to interior trails for dogs, effective May 7.

National Park Service said this is happening because dog owners aren't picking up after their pets, leaving poop bags behind on the trails. NPS also said people aren't keeping their dogs on leashes.

Park officials said the dog poop could impact local waterways and harm the environment.

"Additionally, leaving pet waste on trails is littering and forces park staff to pick up these pet waste bags daily," NPS officials said in a release.

NPS shared a map of where dogs aren't allowed to go for now.

The park tour road and a few trails near the visitor center will remain accessible to dogs and their humans.

Dogs are still allowed on the City Greenway, as well as the connector trail to Country Park.

Waste bags and trash cans are located at five locations throughout the park.

Park staff will kick off a new B.A.R.K. Ranger program on Saturday, when the new dog rules begin. It'll be set up at Stop 8 from 1-4 p.m. Staff will teach the principles of the program to dog owners, and they'll have bandanas for the dogs.

"We all love the beauty of this park, and we hope you’ll join us in our effort to ensure that this park stays beautiful and pristine for all to enjoy," NPS officials said.