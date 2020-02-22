WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — BB&T Ballpark hosted a community job fair which included close to 20 positions this Saturday.
"Three local companies will be searching for new employees at a community Job Fair," the Winston-Salem Dash wrote in a press release. "Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services, Legends Hospitality Management, and the Winston-Salem Dash are (all) looking to add to their teams."
The job fair was held in the Flow Club level of the ballpark.
Part-time positions included:
- Bat Boys
- Bartenders
- Bolt’s Illustrated Attendants
- Catering Staff
- Concessions Staff
- Entertainment Staff
- Grounds Crew
- Kids Zone Attendants
- Maintenance Staff
- Merchandise positions
- Parking Lot Attendants
- Security
- Setup/cleaning crew
- Ticket Takers
- Ushers
According to the Winston-Salem Dash, many of these positions are associated with game day responsibilities at BB&T Ballpark for the Dash upcoming season.
The Dash’s 70-game home schedule begins on Thursday, April 16, and will mark the 11th season in BB&T Ballpark history.
The Dash have paced all 30 High-A teams in total attendance for the last three years.
For more information regarding the Winston-Salem Dash visit their website.
