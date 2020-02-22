WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — BB&T Ballpark hosted a community job fair which included close to 20 positions this Saturday.

"Three local companies will be searching for new employees at a community Job Fair," the Winston-Salem Dash wrote in a press release. "Rhino Sports & Entertainment Services, Legends Hospitality Management, and the Winston-Salem Dash are (all) looking to add to their teams."

The job fair was held in the Flow Club level of the ballpark.

Part-time positions included:

  • Bat Boys
  • Bartenders
  • Bolt’s Illustrated Attendants
  • Catering Staff
  • Concessions Staff
  • Entertainment Staff
  • Grounds Crew
  • Kids Zone Attendants
  • Maintenance Staff
  • Merchandise positions
  • Parking Lot Attendants
  • Security
  • Setup/cleaning crew
  • Ticket Takers
  • Ushers

According to the Winston-Salem Dash, many of these positions are associated with game day responsibilities at BB&T Ballpark for the Dash upcoming season.

The Dash’s 70-game home schedule begins on Thursday, April 16, and will mark the 11th season in BB&T Ballpark history.

The Dash have paced all 30 High-A teams in total attendance for the last three years.

For more information regarding the Winston-Salem Dash visit their website.

OTHER STORIES

North Carolina Zoo operating on two-hour delay due to freezing temperatures

4 things you should know about Salem Parkway in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Dash hosts Pop-up party in celebration of 'Salem Parkway'

'It's a home run!' | Winston-Salem Dash unveils brand new logo

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775