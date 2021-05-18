Talking to kids about current masks rules

The constant changes could create confusion, here’s how to address them.

The changes in the mask mandate might be confusing some young children. Switching from wearing masks in school to not wearing masks in stores may not make sense.

As a parent, how might you explain these changes to help your young children understand?

You can wait and see if your children even bring it up. They may not have any questions about it. Sometimes no explanation is needed if it isn't an issue.

If they mention it, you can simply tell them that there are different rules for different places. Sometimes, the simplest explanation is the best for children.

Some kids might want to understand the reason. Realize that kids want to know that they're safe. You can explain that school is safe, if not then the school would be closed.

Since there are many kids at school, they want to be more careful, so that's why you wear masks at school. At stores, you have more space, and it's easier to move away from people.

Some children are observant enough that they'll question why vaccinated parents and older siblings don't have to wear masks, and they do. Naturally, you’ll explain that you all have been vaccinated. However, this poses an interesting question. You, your partner, and your older children may want to wear masks in all public places to help protect the younger children in your family.

Even though the current medical thought is that children would develop mild symptoms if they caught the virus, and the likelihood is low that vaccinated parents would pass the virus to their children, it’s better to be safe than sorry.