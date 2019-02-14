WATCH LIVE
Be Empowered: Supportive Ways To Love Yourself
Author: Carrie Hodgin, WFMY News 2 Digital
Published: 8:49 PM EST February 13, 2019
Updated: 10:38 PM EST February 13, 2019
GREENSBORO, N.C. —  7 in 10 girls believe they don’t measure up in some way according to, the Do Something organization. Not only girls but 1 in 4 boys experience body dysmorphia.

BODY IMAGE STATS

The group also reveals, by age 13, about 53-percent of American girls are unhappy with their bodies. By 17, it’s 78-percent.

11 Facts You Should Know About Body Image

THERE IS HELP

But you can power through and improve your body image. There are many resources and organizations to help including groups for young women and boys to teens and even adults.

A lot of groups and organizations are also looking for volunteers as well.

Here are some organizations in the Triad that promote empowerment, body image/acceptance.

Be Empowered: Supportive Ways To Love Yourself

Empowerment Groups

EMPOWERED GIRLS NC

This is a nonprofit group in Greensboro. Empowered Girls NC serves girls ages, 6-18. The focus is on empowering girls for the future.

What you should know about Empowered Girls NC: Facts Q&A

Application for girls who want to join Empowered Girls NC 

Empowered Girls NC: Event List

I AM A QUEEN 

I Am A Queen is another girls empowerment organization but in High Point. I Am A Queen’s Mentoring Program is a year-round program dedicated to the growth and development of girls ages, 10-18. According to the organization, girls participate in self-esteem and leadership training workshops that target keys areas in their adolescents such as money management, self-worth, healthy relationships, health and fitness, business etiquette and career planning.  

Find out more about: I Am A Queen

Contact: I Am A Queen

AFRICAN-AMERICAN MALE INITIATIVE 

The African-American Male Initiative is an organization in Greensboro started by the United Way of Greater Greensboro. The mentoring program currently operates at Wiley Elementary, Jackson Middle, and Smith High schools in partnership with Guilford County Schools. 

Find out more: How to become a mentor

Find out more: How to volunteer 

YOUTH FOCUS 

Youth Focus is a local non-profit dedicated to serving Guilford County’s youth and families since 1971. Youth Focus offers substance abuse counseling, foster care, young women’s housing, counseling, emergency housing, school and educational groups. 

Contact: Youth Focus  

Services List: Youth Focus

LEAD GIRLS OF NC 

LEAD Girls Of NC is based out of Winston-Salem. The organization is dedicated to providing tools and resources for low-income/at-risk preteen girls to become active leaders in their communities. The organization also includes a mentor program. 

Find out more about: LEAD Girls Of NC

Application for LEAD Girls Of NC

BALD BEAUTIFIED TOO

The Bald Beautified Too organization is in Whitsett. It provides mentoring and a number of resources for young women. The Powerhouse Mentor Program provides opportunities for girls ages, 9 to 18 to become partners in a constructive and positive mentor – mentee relationship.  

Bald Beautified Too: Mentee Application Form

Bald Beautified Too: Mentor Inquiry Form

1-2-1 MENTORING 

Find out more about: 1-2-1 Mentoring

1-2-1 Mentoring: Mentor Application Form 

Eating Disorders

EATING DISORDERS SYMPTOMS 

Eating Disorders symptoms and information from bulimia.com

In general, eating disorders involve symptoms such as:

  • Fixating on your body weight and shape.
  • Basing your self-esteem on weight or body shape.
  • Being hypercritical of perceived physical imperfections.
  • Dramatically changing what you eat and the way you eat, such as restricting what you eat, or binging and then purging after you eat, or eating enormous quantities of food and not purging.
  • Experiencing a lack of control over problematic eating behaviors.
  • Avoiding the severity of the situation, such as making light of or becoming defensive when confronted by others about your eating patterns.
  • Feeling shame and guilt about your eating habits.
  • Being addicted to food such that you feel uncontrollable cravings for certain foods, such as sugar, and being unable to control your intake of these foods.
Helplines, Resources

EATING DISORDER HELPLINES, RESOURCES 

National Eating Disorders Association Helpline: 1-800-931-2237

This helpline offers support Monday–Thursday from 9 a.m.–9 p.m. EST, and Friday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. EST. You can expect to receive support, information, referrals, and guidance about treatment options for either you or your loved one. You can also contact this helpline through its online chat function, available on its website. Additionally, there is an option to send a text message if you are in crisis by texting NEDA to 741741; a trained volunteer from the Crisis Text Line will get in touch with you.

Something Fishy: 1-866-418-1207

This eating disorders helpline offers treatment referrals nationwide. 

Hopeline Network: 1-800-442-4673

This is a hotline dedicated to serving anyone in crisis. 

National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders: 1-630-577-1330

Currently serving people in the United States, the hotline operates Monday–Friday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. CST, with plans for a 24/7 hotline coming soon. 

Overeaters Anonymous: 1-505-891-2664

This hotline is available to people worldwide who need a referral to an Overeaters Anonymous support meeting in their area.

List of Support Groups

OTHER RESOURCES

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks To Piedmont

Boy Scouts  

United Way of Greater Greensboro 

Salvation Army 

