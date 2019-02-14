Be Empowered: Supportive Ways To Love Yourself

EMPOWERED GIRLS NC
This is a nonprofit group in Greensboro. Empowered Girls NC serves girls ages, 6-18. The focus is on empowering girls for the future.
What you should know about Empowered Girls NC: Facts Q&A
I AM A QUEEN
I Am A Queen is another girls empowerment organization but in High Point. I Am A Queen’s Mentoring Program is a year-round program dedicated to the growth and development of girls ages, 10-18. According to the organization, girls participate in self-esteem and leadership training workshops that target keys areas in their adolescents such as money management, self-worth, healthy relationships, health and fitness, business etiquette and career planning.
AFRICAN-AMERICAN MALE INITIATIVE
The African-American Male Initiative is an organization in Greensboro started by the United Way of Greater Greensboro. The mentoring program currently operates at Wiley Elementary, Jackson Middle, and Smith High schools in partnership with Guilford County Schools.
YOUTH FOCUS
Youth Focus is a local non-profit dedicated to serving Guilford County’s youth and families since 1971. Youth Focus offers substance abuse counseling, foster care, young women’s housing, counseling, emergency housing, school and educational groups.
LEAD GIRLS OF NC
LEAD Girls Of NC is based out of Winston-Salem. The organization is dedicated to providing tools and resources for low-income/at-risk preteen girls to become active leaders in their communities. The organization also includes a mentor program.
BALD BEAUTIFIED TOO
The Bald Beautified Too organization is in Whitsett. It provides mentoring and a number of resources for young women. The Powerhouse Mentor Program provides opportunities for girls ages, 9 to 18 to become partners in a constructive and positive mentor – mentee relationship.
1-2-1 MENTORING
