Be Empowered: Supportive Ways To Love Yourself

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 7 in 10 girls believe they don’t measure up in some way according to, the Do Something organization. Not only girls but 1 in 4 boys experience body dysmorphia.

BODY IMAGE STATS

The group also reveals, by age 13, about 53-percent of American girls are unhappy with their bodies. By 17, it’s 78-percent.

11 Facts You Should Know About Body Image

THERE IS HELP

But you can power through and improve your body image. There are many resources and organizations to help including groups for young women and boys to teens and even adults.

A lot of groups and organizations are also looking for volunteers as well.

Here are some organizations in the Triad that promote empowerment, body image/acceptance.