BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a blue 1968 Chevrolet Camaro that was stolen. Deputies say the Carolina blue vintage car's license plate is DLB2794.

The Camaro was stolen on September 17 in broad daylight. Deputies say surveillance video indicates it happened around 11:30 AM from a home on Shady Lane in Burlington.

The windows weren't smashed. The car wasn't hot-wired. Deputies say the Camaro was towed on a U-Haul flatbed trailer by an older model two-tone, burgundy over gray Dodge pick-up truck.

The Sheriff's Office said the truck was occupied by two people.

If you have any information about this larceny, please contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at: 336-570-6300

Alamance County Sheriff's Office

More Than 20 Vehicles Vandalized, Spray-Painted and Broken Into At PTI Airport

Have an old car? You're not alone. Vehicle age hits record

Garbage Truck Hits Greensboro House, Destroys 1968 Mustang In Garage