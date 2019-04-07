HIGH POINT, N.C. — In North Carolina, five people die from opioid overdoses every day. The number of unintentional opioid overdose deaths has more than doubled in the past decade. More people die in North Carolina of an accidental drug overdose – usually an opioid – than any other cause of accidental death, the North Carolina Attorney General's office says.

While the death toll is serious, that's not where the problem stops. The AG's office says for every overdose death in North Carolina, there were 16 emergency department visits to treat non-fatal overdoses. Hundreds of thousands of people across our state are struggling with addiction. Their families, their friends and their communities are feeling the impact.

WFMY News 2 wants you to be part of the solution. So we've partnered with the North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein for a town hall on the opioid crisis.

It's happening Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at High Point Wesleyan Academy. The address is 1917 N. Centennial Street, High Point. Doors will open at 4:00pm and the event will start at 4:30pm.

The panel of experts will include NC Attorney General Josh Stein, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, GCSTOP Navigator & Recovering Addict Chase Holleman, and Susan Stevens who lost her daughter to addiction. But their voices aren't the only ones we want heard. There will be lots of audience participation and opportunity for you to ask questions or offer solutions.

Can't attend in person? No problem! You can still participate by watching the stream of the event online. Submit your questions or comments while watching and we'll get them answered.

Be part of the solution to a crisis that has had devastating impacts on the Triad, North Carolina, and the entire nation. We'll see you on Wednesday, July 10.

Resources/More Information:

More Powerful NC

NC Opioid Action Plan

NC D.O.J on the Opioid Crisis

