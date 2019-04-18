GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday morning's commute was slow for people traveling in Guilford County, specifically on I-40 west between the Mount Hope Church Red and Rock Creek Diary Road exits.
What caused the traffic snarl is not someting you see everyday -- it was a dead bear.
NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirmed a driver hit a bear around 2:00 a.m. Thursday. The bear died, the driver is okay NCSHP confirms.
The bear was left on the side of the interstate until a NC Wildlife Biologist and someone with Guilford Animal Control was on scene to assist with the situation.
PHOTOS: Bear Hit, Killed On I-40 In Greensboro
This is the second time in a week a driver has hit and killed a bear on a NC highway. Last week a driver hit and killed a 600-pound bear in eastern part of the state on Highway 64.
