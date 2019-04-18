GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday morning's commute was slow for people traveling in Guilford County, specifically on I-40 west between the Mount Hope Church Red and Rock Creek Diary Road exits.

What caused the traffic snarl is not someting you see everyday -- it was a dead bear.

NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirmed a driver hit a bear around 2:00 a.m. Thursday. The bear died, the driver is okay NCSHP confirms.

The bear was left on the side of the interstate until a NC Wildlife Biologist and someone with Guilford Animal Control was on scene to assist with the situation.

PHOTOS: Bear Hit, Killed On I-40 In Greensboro

PHOTOS | Bear Hit, Killed On I-40 In Greensboro A black bear died after being hit by a driver on I-40 in Greensboro. A black bear died after being hit by a driver on I-40 in Greensboro. A black bear died after being hit by a driver on I-40 in Greensboro. A black bear died after being hit by a driver on I-40 in Greensboro. A black bear died after being hit by a driver on I-40 in Greensboro. A black bear died after being hit by a driver on I-40 in Greensboro.

Bear hit, killed on I-40 between the Mount Hope Church Rd and Rock Creek Dairy Road exits in Greensboro.

This is the second time in a week a driver has hit and killed a bear on a NC highway. Last week a driver hit and killed a 600-pound bear in eastern part of the state on Highway 64.

600-Pound Bear Hit, Killed in Crash on Highway 64 in Eastern NC

Bear Breaks Into Vehicle In Search Of 'Gummy Bears'

Get Your Bearings: Arkansas Police Find Harmless, Otherwise Sleepy Bear

Bear Spotted on Home Surveillance Video Digging into Bird Feeder