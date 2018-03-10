If you're headed to the mountains soon to see the leaves change, you'll want to watch out for bears.

The Blue Ridge Parkway has issued a caution for increased bear activity after noticing a heavy presence of bears in the area.

The parkway's website says "bears are very active along the Parkway at this time." A Federal regulation rules that willfully approaching a bear within 50 yards (150 feet), or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear, is illegal in the park.

Here's what to do if you see a bear

Last month, state workers killed a bear that attacked and hurt a 75-year-old woman near her home in Swannanoa according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.

The Parkway's website says that if you see a bear, remain watchful and don't approach it. If the bear changes its behavior near you, you're probably too close.

