BOONE, N.C. — Bears are evidently enjoying their big summer vacation in western North Carolina.

People in Watauga County are reporting numerous bear sightings in recent weeks, including in their own backyard.

One clip shows a momma bear feeding on a bird feeder while her cubs are climbing a tree! Thomas Loflin saw the bears last week.

"It's just crazy," Thomas told WBTV.

Loflin said he and his family just stayed back and observed the bears, which is what experts advise.

OTHER STORIES

NC Town Celebrates Being Home to Some of World's Largest Black Bears

'That's Not A Dog!' Bear Sightings In Guilford County: What To Do If You See One

78-Year-Old NC Man Says He Punched Mama Bear in the Nose

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users