GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who doesn’t want to be a mermaid? Kids can now get their Mermaid Certification at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. That’s right get your fins ready to make a big splash! They can also join the Mermaid Club!

Make sure to register your child online or in-person for the Mermaid Certification. The cost is $50 and you must purchase a tail and fin. It’s available for kids ages 6-13.

In order to get their certification kids must be able to float for 30 seconds on their back and front, blow bubbles out of their nose, swim 25 yards, and be comfortable in deep water.

Kids will get a certificate and mermaid ID card that allows them free access to open swim fin time.

The dates for the Mermaid Certification are as follows:

October 5, October 26 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

November 9, November 16 from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mermaid Club

Register online or in-person

Available for ages 6-13

Free for all certified Mermaids

$10 for public

Mermaid Club Dates

October 11, October 25 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

October 12, October 26 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

November 8, November 15 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

November 9, November 16 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

