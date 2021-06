Beef Burger closed in May after about 60 years in business.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Beef Burger is officially closed in Greensboro, but the restaurant is still finding a way to give back to the community.

On Tuesday, we learned the owner is giving old dishes and equipment from the restaurant to the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

Last month, customers flocked to the restaurant after hearing news that the owner, Ralph Havis, was in the hospital.

Beef Burger closed a couple of weeks later.