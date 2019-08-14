WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police want to do something about aggressive panhandlers. Their plan of action includes adding more officers downtown. Several officers already patrol the area but they say more are needed.

Officers say the main reason you are seeing more panhandlers, is because the city keeps growing. It's going to bring more people, which means more panhandlers and more people who are exposed to panhandling.

Winston-Salem Police said, "To give a metaphor, bees go where the flowers go. So, when we bring new and interesting things in. It's going to bring more people and by proxy, we are going to get more panhandlers and more people who are exposed to panhandling."

No word on when they want to start adding more officers.

