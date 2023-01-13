Beeson Dairy Road closed after tree downs power line

A fallen tree downs power line closing Beeson Dairy Road at Old Belews Creek Road in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Beeson Dairy Road is closed after a fallen tree downs a power line in Winston-Salem.

East and west bound Beeson Dairy Road is closed at Old Belews Creek Road.

The road will be closed until the tree is removed and the road is safe for travel.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.