Beeson Dairy Road closed after tree downs power line

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Beeson Dairy Road is closed after a fallen tree downs a power line in Winston-Salem.
East and west bound Beeson Dairy Road is closed at Old Belews Creek Road.
The road will be closed until the tree is removed and the road is safe for travel.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.