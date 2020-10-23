Greensboro Coliseum Complex takes part in 'How it started vs. How's it's going' social media trend

Over the past five and a half decades, the coliseum has hosted an array of events and famous celebrities as well as more than 65 million patrons.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — (Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story.)

By now, you've probably seen people comparing how things were to the way they are now a thousand times across your social media feeds.

In case you were up for the 1,001 post, look no further! That's because the Greensboro Coliseum Complex decided to get in on the trend as well.

Ever since its grand opening on October 29, of 1959, for a “Holiday on Ice” show, the event center has evolved into one of the most unique sports, entertainment, and convention facilities in the country!

Over the past five and a half decades, the coliseum has hosted an array of events and famous celebrities as well as more than 65 million patrons.

Another interesting fact is that the coliseum has only had four managing directors since its inception.

-Bob Kent (1958 – 1969),

-James Oshust (1970 – 1985)

-James Evans (1986 – 1994)

-Matt Brown (1994 – present)

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has gained worldwide acclaim from event planners, producers, promoters and so many others.