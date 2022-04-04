No, prob llama! Just call the 'ninja cleaning machine' of the Greensboro Science Center to do the job

Mike Motsch is the Greensboro Science Center’s lead keeper for cassowaries, pygmy hippos, and trumpeter hornbills.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Always cleaning," said Mike Motsch with the Greensboro Science Center as he laughed while, well, cleaning.

Motsch is the Greensboro Science Center’s lead keeper for cassowaries, pygmy hippos, and trumpeter hornbills. His day is filled with hard physical labor, lots of scrubbing and cleaning, and several instances of dropped keys but he always picks them up!

He's the one who makes the exhibits look like a royal palace after the animals eat, poop, play and participate in enrichment activities.

He's always looking for a spare hose and of course, lots of dish soap to complete his work and care for the animals. He also inspects exhibits while making his rounds.

He enjoys the time spent with the animals and learning from them each day. Motsch said he's a "real cleaning ninja," and is always in action throughout the day. There's never a dull moment when there are lots of things to do each day for all the animals.

There's lots more to explore at the Greensboro Science Center. It's located at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. General admission includes admission to the aquarium, museum and zoo.

ADMISSION PRICES

GSC Members: Free

Adults (ages 14 - 64): $19.50

Seniors (ages 65+): $18.50

Children (ages 3 - 13): $17.50

Children 2 and Under: Free

