'Being out in the heat can be tiring' | Managing the heat at work and on the road

With temperatures rising, local attractions are working to keep guests and employees safe. Local mechanics also break down how to keep your car cool in the heat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you pull into the front entrance of Greensboro's Wet 'n Wild Emerald Pointe, it's hard to miss their infamous "weather rope."

After all, who needs a fancy weather computers when you have a weather rope?!

When it's dry and hot, sunny and hot weather is greeting swimmers.

That will definitely be the case over the next few days as temperatures are expected to rise well into the 90s in the Triad.

Each day, thousands of guests come through the gates each day at Wet N Wild Emerald Pointe.

There are also 100 employees in the park each day, including more than 60 lifeguards.

In addition to the guests, managers are also ensuring their employees are safe in the heat.

Although lifeguards may seem to have a cool job by the pool, they actually spend more time out of the water than in it.

"Being out in the heat can be tiring so they need to rest and stay hydrated. We encourage them to avoid the caffeinated drinks and turn to the water to stay hydrated," said Kaylah Macauley, Emerald Pointe's Director of Marketing.

You also need to make sure you can get to and from the water park.

That includes checking on your car and paying attention to anything unusual.

Lindsey Carson with Smith Automotive says hot and cold weather can both be hard on your car.

In the summer, you need to keep an eye on your car's coolant and make sure it's not over heating.

If the A/C doesn't feel as cold, you could just be low on Freon.

Even if that's the case, its an issue you shouldn't try to fix on your own.

"The cars now, it's a real delicate balance of having the right amount in there. You can save some money by trying to do it yourself but you can cost yourself some money by trying to do it yourself," said Carson.

Carson says cars are made to withstand extreme temperatures, both warm and cold.

He says that your car's A/C system is also only intended to cool your car 15 to 20 degrees, and the hotter the weather, the more difficult it will be to cool your car and keep it cool.

The parking lot of the repair shop on Reheobeth Church Road is also packed bumper to bumper, the owner says most of the cars are awaiting some type of air conditioning repair.