Emergency crews responding to Belews Lake "water rescue" boating accident Sunday night

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a boating accident involving two boats at Belews Lake near the Carolina Marina on Sunday night.

The 911 call for help came in at 9:03 p.m. for a "water rescue," according to county dispatch.

Emergency rescue crews on scene include the Rockingham County sheriff's office, Rockingham County EMS, Rockingham County fire, Stokes County fire, Madison-Rockingham rescue squad, and the NC Wildlife Resource resources commission.

Details about injuries or what caused the boating incident have not been released at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when we learn more. Stay with WFMY for the latest updates.

