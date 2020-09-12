Salvation Army bell ringer passes away following hit-and-run crash

Katrina Calles, 57, was struck by a vehicle following her shift on Dec. 1 and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the Greensboro Police Department, a Salvation Army bell ringer who was hit by a car on Dec.1 near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Warren Street has passed away.

Katrina Calles, 57, was struck by a vehicle following her shift and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers got to the scene around 8:45 p.m. in response to the hit-and-run crash. They said Calles was found in the roadway.

The following day Jasper Wingate Jr., 41, was arrested and charged in connection to the hit-and-run. Jasper was charged with felony hit-and-run. A second person, his mother, was charged as well. Hazel Marie Wingate, 71, was charged with passenger flee property damage accident or failing to report the crime.

According to police, charges against Mr. Wingate and his mother have not changed or been upgraded following Calles’ passing.

“Katrina Calles was a Bell Ringer for The Salvation Army of Greensboro. The Salvation Army is heartbroken to hear reports that Ms. Calles passed away as a result of her injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family at this time,” said Nathan Lawson, a rep with the Salvation Army of Greensboro.