Popular Triad wedding venue catches fire

Firefighters responded to a fire at Bella Collina Mansion in Stokesdale late Sunday night.

STOKESDALE, N.C. — A fire happened at a popular Triad wedding venue late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire right before midnight at the Bella Collina Mansion in Stokesdale. Officials said crews were able to quickly get the flames out.

Police told us multiple agencies were called to the scene.

No one was hurt and fire officials are still assessing the damage.

A cause for the fire still isn't known.