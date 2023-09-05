Beloved giant anteater Eury dies at 22

Eury came to the GSC in 2008 with the Animal Discovery Zoo expansion

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) said its giant anteater Eury died. He would have turned 23 the next month, which was beyond his life expectancy.

Eury came to the GSC in 2008 with the Animal Discovery Zoo expansion.

Over the last few years, the GSC veterinary team and animal staff said they had been monitoring his quality of life. Unfortunately, Eury’s health quickly declined in the past week.

The team decided to euthanize him on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Over the weeks, Eury became a viral sensation on Tik Tok with videos of a morning routine as GSC staff struggled to get their 22-year-old giant anteater up for the day.

He’s racked up millions of views on TikTok!

Glenn Dobrogosz, the GSC’s CEO said, "Eury single-handedly wowed guests of all ages, including a city council member who was still on the fence during our 2009 bond campaign. This interaction led to support for our $20 million dollar bond and the successful growth of the GSC. Eury will be missed by all."

Some of Eury’s favorite things were stinky shoes, sunbathing, painting with his food, and showers.

