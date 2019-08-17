GREENSBORO, N.C. — A beloved member of the Greensboro Police Department has died.

Rambo, a Police K-9 described as 'a valuable member of the GPD team,' died Friday night. Greensboro Police say Rambo was hit by a car while chasing a robbery suspect around 8:30. It's not known exactly where the accident happened. Rambo was taken to an emergency vet, where he died.

Greensboro Police Public Information Officer Ron Glenn said Rambo was about 4-and-a-half years old and had been with the department a little over four years.

Police sent out a tweet in honor of Rambo Saturday morning. Police say he will be honored in the coming days.

Rambo, a Greensboro Police K-9, died Friday night.

The city of Greensboro's official account said Rambo 'died doing what he was known to do...protect and serve. Rambo was loyal, fierce and loving!'

