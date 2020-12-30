Candlelight vigil planned to honor Lincoln County coach who died of COVID-19

Jamie Seitz coached golf and basketball at Lincoln Charter School for over a decade. He died Sunday after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

DENVER, N.C. — Friends and coworkers of a beloved Lincoln County teacher who died from COVID-19 will gather for a candlelight vigil in his honor Wednesday night.

Jamie Seitz coached golf and basketball and was a physical education teacher at Lincoln Charter School in Denver for more than a decade. Seitz died Sunday after he was hospitalized for the coronavirus.

"The man's heart was as big as all outdoors," said Joshua Williams, who taught physical education alongside Seitz. "Every time you saw him, it was a smile on his face and he had good words."

Wednesday's vigil will be held at Lincoln Charter's Denver campus at 5 p.m. The service will be broadcast over radio as guests are being asked to stay in their cars for social distancing.

Seitz's COVID-19 diagnosis came around the same time Lincoln Charter School's Denver campus experienced a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. The school board voted on Dec. 11 to move all classes online until at least Jan. 11.

"Thanksgiving break, traveling, seeing family, get-togethers, etc., is a key factor in many of the positives that we're seeing," said Jonathan Bryant, chief administrator of Lincoln Charter School.