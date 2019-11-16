A benefit ride and auction was held in memory of 11-year-old Noah Chambers Saturday.

The ride began at Cross Roads Tavern in Gibson, NC and made its way across various stops in the Triad ending at the Old Ski Lodge in Elon where an auction was held.

All proceeds from the ride and the auction will go to the family to cover funeral costs, medical bills, and other expenses.

Noah was hit by a car at a trunk-or-treat event in Oak Ridge, NC on November 1. He later passed Sunday, November 3 after spending the weekend on life support at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

RELATED: 11-Year-Old’s Legacy Lives On | Noah Chambers Receives First Honor Walk At Brenner Children’s Hospital

RELATED: 'I Never Thought in a Million Years That I'd Have to be Laying My 11-Year-Old Down' | Dad On Losing Son Noah Chambers

RELATED: Noah Chambers is Saving Up to Seven Lives After His Death, Family Says

RELATED: 'He is in a Better Place': Father of Noah Chambers Says 11-Year-Old Has Died After Car Hit Him While Trick-or-Treating

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users